Fiscal Council chair: PNRR has already become national psychosis

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has become a national psychosis, and the thesis with the money coming in is not Okay, because we have to succeed with internal resources, not only with European resources, on Tuesday warned the chairman of the Fiscal Council, academician Daniel Daianu, in a debate, agerpres reports.

"Romania needs a solid government. I don't think we have the institutional process that allows us instability. We also have this PNRR that has already become a national psychosis. "Money has come!", "The money is coming, the money is coming!" ... This thesis either, this ethos that is being created now, is not Okay. A country can be greatly helped by European resources, but it must also have internal resorts to look for the light and manage its public affairs. We need prevention more than reaction, and that's what we're seeing in terms of managing the pandemic as well. We need to increase investment in Health and Education. We have a very large deficit in terms of financing public health and we have very low tax revenues, very low budget revenues so that we will not cope with the challenges of the future. We will not make it, because we have no reserves. Considerably higher budgetary resources are needed to face the challenges," Daianu said.

According to academic Daianu, Romania needs a more equitable tax system, a topic which, in his opinion, is not approached in the country's public debate."The European Commission's officials come, other European leaders talk about inclusive society, equity, businesses equity. We have no such topics here. We only talk about "The money is coming", "Who wins the election?". Theses are soaked with ideologies that have no relevance for the very difficult period Europe and humanity are going through. If we do not succeed, first of all not only with European resources, but with internal resources, with a much more sincere speech, not showing off, we will not stop the emigration of people, which means the erosion of the stock of human capital Romania has," the chairman of the Fiscal Council said.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Institute of Romania organized on Tuesday the debate "Post-pandemic economy", included in the series of events dedicated to the Conference on the Future of Europe.