Five persons vaccinated per minute at Marathon in the Capital according to Prime Minister Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu has brought to mind that immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 means coming back to normality, saying that at the vaccination marathon in the Capital a number of five persons per minute have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

The head of Government shows that 7,165 persons have been vaccinated within this campaign in the Capital over the past 24 hours, "namely 5 persons vaccinated per minute, a very good piece of news."

He presents, on his Facebook page, the map of all the vaccination marathons in the country that are organised in the next period.

"You can also go to the drive-through centers. Save the photo on your phone, to have it at hand, pick a day and go get vaccinated. Even this weekend, after sitting on a terrace, chilling, relaxing, having coffee. Or after you go to the park. Only if we get vaccinated will we return to normal," Citu wrote.

The marathon started Friday afternoon.

The Vaccination Marathon - Bucharest Edition is taking place at the National Library and at the Palace Hall, until Monday, at 8.00. Those interested can show up only with the identity document. The serum used is Pfizer / BioNTech, reports agerpres.