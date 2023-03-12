 
     
Five Romanians, involved in Saturday's traffic accident in Hungary

According to the data obtained up to this moment, a total of five Romanian citizens, one of whom has dual citizenship, were involved in the serious traffic accident in Hungary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed on Sunday.

"Of these, two were admitted to a medical unit, one of the hospitalized Romanian citizens having already been discharged and is traveling to Romania. The other hospitalized Romanian citizen continues to receive medical care, being out of any danger," the sotrce added.

As regards the person who died as a result of the accident, the MAE informs that the Hungarian authorities have stated that it is not about a Romanian citizen.

The Embassy of Romania in Budapest continues the dialogue with the local authorities and with the families of Romanian citizens, being prepared to provide consular assistance according to legal powers.

One person died and 39 people were injured, including ten children, in a serious traffic accident caused by a dust storm in Hungary, the police announced on Sunday, according to dpa.

The accident occurred on the M1 motorway, which connects Budapest to Vienna, on Saturday afternoon, when, suddenly, a cloud of sand and dust engulfed the road, according to the media.

Following the storm, 42 vehicles, including five trucks, collided with each other, probably due to low visibility. Of these, 19 vehicles caught fire.AGERPRES

