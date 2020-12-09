 
     
Florin Citu - PNL's proposal for Prime Minister

Finance Minister, Florin Citu, is the Liberals' proposal for Prime Minister, sources say.

The decision was taken by the National Political Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL), sources inside the party told AGERPRES.

