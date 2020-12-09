Florin Citu - PNL's proposal for Prime Minister

Finance Minister, Florin Citu, is the Liberals' proposal for Prime Minister, sources say.
The decision was taken by the National Political Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL), sources inside the party told AGERPRES.
Finance Minister, Florin Citu, is the Liberals' proposal for Prime Minister, sources say.
The decision was taken by the National Political Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL), sources inside the party told AGERPRES.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!