Florin Citu: This is the only scenario - first Prime Minister in rotation, from PNL

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, said, on Thursday, that the only scenario in the negotiations with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) is that the first Prime Minister be proposed by the Liberals, agerpres reports.

"It's the only scenario - Prime Minister from PNL," said Citu at the Palace of the Parliament.

Asked if a decision has been made that PNL would propose the PM first, he answered: "We're negotiating here. I think so. (...) I believe so, otherwise there's nothing to discuss.""Today we have a proposal from the PNL, a proposal for Prime Minister by which we believe we've unlocked these negotiations. I say it's a great victory to have in this coalition, the smaller party to have the Prime Minister. It's a victory for the PNL," Citu also said.The PNL leader said that Nicolae Ciuca will be involved 100 pct in the negotiations and that the entire party supports him.Citu was asked regarding the fact that the negotiations with the Save Romania Union (USR) broke down due to him being the proposed Prime Minister, while in negotiations with PSD and UDMR, this was dropped."This was the decision of the party and we're going with the party's decision," the PNL chair stated.Furthermore, he stated that President Klaus Iohannis is not involved in the discussions in parties.The PNL chair said there was no discussion for him to take over the position of Senate head at this time. Citu also said that he feels he will not lose the party if he is no longer proposed Prime Minister.