Flu death toll reaches 87

Another five persons died of flu, the death toll from this disease reaching 87, on Tuesday informed the National Public Health Institute (INSP).

Four of the five dead persons confirmed with the A-type flu virus were having preexisting medical conditions.

It is about two men, one aged 29, the other aged 45, and a woman of 41 years old, all with unknown vaccine history. The woman had no preexisting medical conditions.

On Tuesday night, the INSP informed of two more women who died from flu, one aged 71, and the other aged 57, both unvaccinated.