Football - 2022 World Cup qualifier Northern Macedonia - Romania, line-up teams

Romania's national football team coach Mirel Radoi has made one change for Wednesday's match with Northern Macedonia's Group J in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Todor Proeski Arena in Skopje, compared to the match with Iceland and seven compared to the match versus Liechtenstein.
Unlike the match won in Reykjavik (2-0), Radoi fielded Jovan Markovic in place of Denis Alibec (injured), while compared to the match with Liechtenstein (2-0) he kept only Nita, Nedelcearu, Stanciu And Markovic.Romania's strikers will be Man, Markovic, Sorescu.
Northern Macedonia will play in the same formula as in the match versus Iceland in Reykjavik (2-2).
In the match in Bucharest, Romania won with the score of 3-2.
Starting teams:
Northern Macedonia: 1. Stole Dimitrievski - 13. Stefan Ristovski (captain), 14. Darko Velkoski, 6. Visar Musliu, 8. Ezgjan Alioski - 20. Stefan Spirovski, 10. Enis Bardhi, 7. Eljif Elmas - 21. Tihomir Kostadinov, 19. Milan Ristovski, 11. Darko Curlinov. Coach: Blagoja Milevski.
Substitutes: 12. Dejan Iliev, 22. Damjan Siskovski - 2. Todor Todoroski, 3. Stefan Askovski, 4. Kire Ristevski, 5. Nikola Serafimov, 9. Aleksandar Trajkovski, 15. Jani Atanasov, 16. Boban Nikolov, 17. Daniel Avramovski, 18. Adis Jahovic, 23. Bojan Miovski.
Romania: 1. Florin Nita - 2. Andrei Ratiu, 6. Vlad Chiriches (captain), 5. Ionut Nedelcearu, 22. Mario Camora - 23. Nicolae Stanciu, 14. Dragos Nedelcu, 8. Alexandru Cicaldau - 20. Dennis Man, 9. Jovan Markovic, 13. Deian Sorescu. Coach: Mirel Radoi.
Substitutes: 12. Andrei Vlad - 3. Alin Tosca, 4. Cristian Manea, 7. Andrei Cordea, 11. Marius Marin, 17. Adrian Rus, 18. Razvan Marin, 19. Darius Olaru, 21. Virgil Ghita.
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz; assistant referees: Pau Cebrian Devis, Roberto del Palomar (all from Spain); fourth official: Serdar Gozubuyuk (Netherlands)
Video referee: Juan Martinez Munuera; assistant video referee: Diego Barbero (both from Spain)
UEFA Delegate: Michael O'Brien (England), UEFA Referee Observer: Guy Goethals (Belgium)