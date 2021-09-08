Football - 2022 World Cup qualifier Northern Macedonia - Romania, line-up teams

Unlike the match won in Reykjavik (2-0), Radoi fielded Jovan Markovic in place of Denis Alibec (injured), while compared to the match with Liechtenstein (2-0) he kept only Nita, Nedelcearu, Stanciu And Markovic.

Romania's strikers will be Man, Markovic, Sorescu.Northern Macedonia will play in the same formula as in the match versus Iceland in Reykjavik (2-2).In the match in Bucharest, Romania won with the score of 3-2.Starting teams:Northern Macedonia: 1. Stole Dimitrievski - 13. Stefan Ristovski (captain), 14. Darko Velkoski, 6. Visar Musliu, 8. Ezgjan Alioski - 20. Stefan Spirovski, 10. Enis Bardhi, 7. Eljif Elmas - 21. Tihomir Kostadinov, 19. Milan Ristovski, 11. Darko Curlinov. Coach: Blagoja Milevski.Substitutes: 12. Dejan Iliev, 22. Damjan Siskovski - 2. Todor Todoroski, 3. Stefan Askovski, 4. Kire Ristevski, 5. Nikola Serafimov, 9. Aleksandar Trajkovski, 15. Jani Atanasov, 16. Boban Nikolov, 17. Daniel Avramovski, 18. Adis Jahovic, 23. Bojan Miovski.Romania: 1. Florin Nita - 2. Andrei Ratiu, 6. Vlad Chiriches (captain), 5. Ionut Nedelcearu, 22. Mario Camora - 23. Nicolae Stanciu, 14. Dragos Nedelcu, 8. Alexandru Cicaldau - 20. Dennis Man, 9. Jovan Markovic, 13. Deian Sorescu. Coach: Mirel Radoi.Substitutes: 12. Andrei Vlad - 3. Alin Tosca, 4. Cristian Manea, 7. Andrei Cordea, 11. Marius Marin, 17. Adrian Rus, 18. Razvan Marin, 19. Darius Olaru, 21. Virgil Ghita.Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz; assistant referees: Pau Cebrian Devis, Roberto del Palomar (all from Spain); fourth official: Serdar Gozubuyuk (Netherlands)Video referee: Juan Martinez Munuera; assistant video referee: Diego Barbero (both from Spain)UEFA Delegate: Michael O'Brien (England), UEFA Referee Observer: Guy Goethals (Belgium)