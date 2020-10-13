 
     
Football player Gheorghe Hagi nominated by France Football for ideal team in the history of football

romaniansoccer.ro
Hagi

Romanian football player Gheorghe Hagi, who is thought to be the best Romanian football player of all times, has been nominated by the France Football magazine, in the attacking midfielders category, for the ideal team in the history of football, according to Agerpres.

The other players who were nominated, besides Hagi, were Bobby Charlton, Roberto Baggio, Andres Iniesta, Diego Maradona, Enzo Francescoli, Ruud Gullit, Alfredo di Stefano, Raymond Kopa, Laszlo Kubala, Alessandro Mazzolo, Socrates, Pele, Michel Platini, Zico, Zidane, Ferenc Puskas, Gianni Rivera, Francesco Totti and Juan Alberto Schiaffino.

Participating in the poll is a jury made of 170 experts, as well as supporters from the entire world, who can vote on the Website of the magazine. The ideal team will be with a system of 3-4-3.

 

 

