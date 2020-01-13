Foreign direct investments rise by 2.5 pct to 5.145 billion euro in first 11 months

Foreign direct investments (FDI) increased in the first 11 months of 2019 by 2.55 pct over the similar period of last year, to 5.145 billion euro, according to data published on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

"Direct investments by non-residents in Romania totaled 5.145 billion euro (compared to 5.017 billion euro in the January - November 2018 period), of which participation to capital (including estimated net reinvested profit) totaled 4.496 billion euro, and intra-group credits recorded the total net value of 649 million euro," the BNR release mentions.The number of newly established companies with foreign capital dropped, in the first 11 months of 2019, by 2.11, compared to the similar period of last year, to 5,096 units, according to data centralized by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC).The 5,096 new companies' share capital totalled 19.492 million dollar, decreasing by 58.2 pct over the January - November 2018 period.The highest number of companies with foreign participation featured investors from Italy, namely 48,655, but the highest value of share capital is that of Dutch companies, namely 12.6 billion dollar, in 5,399 companies.At the end of November 2019, in Romania there were 226,430 companies with foreign participation in the share capital the value of which was approximately 63.5 billion dollars.