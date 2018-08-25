 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Foreign Ministry sends condolences to Senator John McCain's family: He was a constant friend of Romania

Salon
John McCain

The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sends condolences to the family of Senator John McCain, who died on Saturday, aged 81. 


"The most profound condolences to the family of Senator John McCain. He was a constant friend of Romania and supported its role in promoting stability, security and democratic principles observance. His heritage of moral courage and commitment to democracy remain a landmark!," MAE wrote in a message on Twitter. 

US Senator John McCain, regarded as a hero of the Vietnam War and a nonconformist figure of US politics, died on Saturday, aged 81, after he had fought a brain cancer for about one year, the international news agencies informed according to his office announcement.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.