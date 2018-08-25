Foreign Ministry sends condolences to Senator John McCain's family: He was a constant friend of Romania

The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sends condolences to the family of Senator John McCain, who died on Saturday, aged 81.
"The most profound condolences to the family of Senator John McCain. He was a constant friend of Romania and supported its role in promoting stability, security and democratic principles observance. His heritage of moral courage and commitment to democracy remain a landmark!," MAE wrote in a message on Twitter.
US Senator John McCain, regarded as a hero of the Vietnam War and a nonconformist figure of US politics, died on Saturday, aged 81, after he had fought a brain cancer for about one year, the international news agencies informed according to his office announcement.