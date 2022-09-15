Former President Emil Constantinescu signs condolence book in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Former President Emil Constantinescu signed on Wednesday in the condolence book opened in the memory of Queen Elizabeth II at the residence of the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"In these moments, when the peoples of the United Kingdom are accompanying their Queen on the last road, I am bringing my homage to her exceptional personality. I remember with emotion the welcome at the Buckingham Palace, together with my wife, in February 2000, during the state visit to the UK, to be awarded the Saint Michael and Saint George Order, in rank of Grand Cross, and the warmth with which she addressed me. Her Majesty Elizabeth II subordinated since her youth her life to the duty of being a queen and turned her mission into a historic destiny. It is a model of inspiration for the heads of state who will fulfill this dignity in the coming decades. In the Queen's personality I found gathered greatness and simplicity, transferred in the social behaviour in respect for the law and the citizen at the same time, who turned the British constitutional monarchy under the crown of Her Majesty Elizabeth II a superior model of democracy," Emil Constantinescu said, according to a release sent to AGERPRES.

Over the past few days President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Deputies Chamber Speaker Marcel Ciolacu also signed in the condolence book in the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.