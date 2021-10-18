ForMin Aurescu: I will ask European institutions to solve the gas crisis in Moldova

The interim Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Monday announced that he will inform the heads of European diplomacies, who are meeting in Luxembourg, about the natural gas crisis in the Republic of Moldova, and he will ask them to help Chisinau with this situation.

"I will inform my colleagues about the crisis in the Republic of Moldova related to the supply of natural gas. This is a critical moment for the government in Chisinau. And this happens because of the sudden moves made by Russia in what concerns the supply and costs of natural gas. So I will ask my colleagues and the European institutions to help solving this crisis, which will allow the government in Chisinau to continue the ambitious reform process they committed to carry out on July 11 elections," said Aurescu, ahead of the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

According to him, the meeting agenda also includes a proposal supported by Romania to include in the future Eastern Partnership package an increased coordination in what concerns the security dimension, Agerpres informs.

"Five out of six countries of the Eastern Partnership are facing frozen conflicts on their territory and Romania suggested to include these conflicts on the agenda of the Foreign Affairs Council," explained the Minister.

He underscored that it is "very important" that efforts be made for an "increased" financial and technical assistance for the structural reforms under the Eastern Partnership.