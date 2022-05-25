ForMin Aurescu, Moldovan PM Gavrilita discuss transit of goods through Republic of Moldova

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Tuesday, on the sidelines of this year's edition of the World Economic Forum, had "meetings with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, Nicolae Popescu.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu and the two high officials from the Republic of Moldova addressed issues related to the regional situation amid the illegal military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and ways to counteract its effects on the Republic of Moldova.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy underscored that Romania will continue to provide a solid and calibrated support to the needs of the Republic of Moldova, both politically, starting with the active support of the steps for advancing the European course of the Republic of Moldova and bilaterally, through financial, material assistance and expertise transfer, shows a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to AGERPRES.

On the same occasion, they also addressed issues related to the transit of goods from the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine to and through Romania, in support of efforts to combat the global food crisis exacerbated by the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

In this context, the high officials addressed the need to speed up the implementation of interconnection projects, with a focus on bridges across the Prut river. At the same time, they discussed technical issues related to the disbursement of the 10 million euro donation to Moldova recently decided by Romania. At the same time, the officials from Bucharest and Chisinau agreed on the need to speed up the implementation of the 100 million euro grant agreement, which has just entered into force, by quickly identifying the projects to be funded. AGERPRES.