ForMin Aurescu, on Russian Federation decision of expelling Romanian diplomat: A mirrored response reaction

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, declared on Wednesday that "there is nothing special" in the Russian Federation's decision of declaring the deputy of the military attaché within the Romanian embassy in the Russian Federation a persona non grata, mentioning that "sometimes this type of mirrored reaction response is used in diplomacy".

"There is nothing special regarding this decision from the Russian Federation, it is a decision which we anticipated, we expected it, this type of mirrored response reaction is sometimes used in THE diplomatic practice, towards a decision we took. Actually, it is a defensive response towards the decision which we announced on April 26, of declaring the deputy military attaché of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, who carried out non-compliant activities with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961", Aurescu specified in Parliament, when asked about this topic.

The specification of the head of the Romanian diplomacy was made at the end of an event where he took part, dubbed "Romania and NATO defense ballistic missiles system - a trans-Atlantic strategic contribution for the Euro-Atlantic security".

On April 26, Alexey Grishaev, the deputy of the military attaché of the Russian Federation Embassy in Bucharest, was declared persona non grata. MAE argued the decision given that "his activities and actions contravene the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961".

Later, the deputy attaché in the field of defence from the Romanian Embassy in Moscow, Alin Iliescu, was also declared persona non grata.