ForMin Aurescu says there are no Romanian citizens affected by Iranian missile attack in Erbil

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu has stated in Brussels on Wednesday that there are no Romanian citizens affected by the Iranian missile attack in Erbil.

"Taking into account that a series of missiles also targeted the Erbil region, where a community of approximately 180 Romanian citizen is found, through the Consulate General of Romania in Erbil, we have confirmed the fact that the Romanian citizens are not affected by these developments," he mentioned.The Iraqi military command has announced on Wednesday that 22 Iranian missiles were fired at two military bases housing U.S. forces on Iraq's territory without killing any Iraqi forces. It represented Iran's retaliation against U.S. interests, which killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on Friday, AFP reported.According to Aurescu, "the Romanian servicemen who are part of the Coalition against Daesh haven't been affected by these attacks."