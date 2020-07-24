ForMin Aurescu, Spanish counterpart Gonzales Laya discuss about cooperation in context of pandemic

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, talked on the phone on Friday with his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, both parties welcoming the very good Romanian-Spanish cooperation in the context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They reviewed the measures taken by both states domestically in order to counteract the health, economic and social effects of the crisis.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu thanked the Spanish authorities for their support during the pandemic in terms of the mobility of Romanian citizens to and from Spain, especially given the large community and the interest in this destination, reads a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

In her turn, the Spanish minister highlighted the excellent collaboration at consular level throughout this complex period and expressed her conviction that it will continue in the next period.

The head of Romanian diplomacy also referred to the essential role of the Romanian community in key areas of the Spanish economy and thanked the Spanish side for the support provided for the proper integration of Romanian citizens living and working in Spain. In this context, Minister Bogdan Aurescu called on the identification of a legal solution so that Romanians in Spain who wish to do so can have dual Romanian and Spanish citizenship, this being a constant desideratum of the members of the Romanian community in this country.

The Romanian and Spanish ministers also welcomed the agreement reached in July at the European Council on the European Union's multiannual budget for 2021-2027 and the European Economic Recovery Plan, which will ensure the fulfillment of the two countries' main development objectives.