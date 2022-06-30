Romanian Foreign Minister: Supplementing allied troops, one of the decisions favouring Romania's security interests

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu highlighted on Thursday that supplementing the allied troops in Romania favours Romania's security interests.

"It is one of the most important decision this summit has made and which is obviously in favour of Romania's security interests, as we have constantly sought in the recent period to consolidate the deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern Flank, and the summit has made decisions in this respect in the continuation and based on the very important decision that, again, we obtained in the March 24 Summit, namely that on the creation of those four new battlegroups, on Romania's territory included, which balances NATO's approach in respect to the Eastern Flank," Aurescu said on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Aurescu stressed that at the moment there is a uniform approach on the Eastern Flank.

"Based on this achievement Romania obtained through Romania's President at the March 24 Summit, the Summit these days has decided to additionally consolidate this posture, and it is being done round the possibility of enhancing the troop level on the Eastern Flank in respect to the battalion forming the battlegroup, through the possible transformation of this battalion in battle brigade, which means that if the military authorities consider it necessary, depending on the threat level they assess, then the battlegroup will go from the battalion level to the brigade level," Aurescu explained.

He added that the new concept on the consolidation of the defence and deterrence posture on the Eastern Flank also consider the allotment of precise forces, which will strengthen the allied presence on Romania's territory, if necessary.

"In case there is an attack from a third state, then the forces on Romania's territory will ensure the first response, and meanwhile, in an extremely short interval, the forces that have already been deployed for the respective country will come to support this activity of defence on the respective territory," the minister said.

Among the Summit documents, according to Aurescu, there is also the decision to pre-position equipment and arms on the territory of each allied state from the Eastern Flank, which ensures a more efficient defence.

The exact details of these decisions will be established in the period ahead by the military authorities.

"It is very important that we have a concept, which fundamentally transforms the defence and deterrence posture on the Eastern Flank and makes it more efficient," Aurescu also said.

The Foreign Minister appreciated that the Madrid NATO Summit Declaration including the term of Forward Defence is an achievement of Romania.

"It is for the first time when this term is included in a document of a NATO summit," Aurescu showed.

Tasks have been established for the military authorities to further develop the Alliance's concept regarding defence in the maritime area.

"There are decisions that have already been taken as well in respect to the air component of the defence on the Eastern Flank," the Foreign Minister said.

Defining the Black Sea as NATO strategic interest area will certainly have an impact in the security context in the region, he also showed.

"This shows that NATO will further prioritarily focus on this region. This means that more resources will be allotted in the future, a central role will be granted to everything that means the strategic projection of the North Atlantic Alliance ten years ahead from now, a period during which the new strategic concept will function," Aurescu explained.

Moreover, he showed that at Romania's proposal the strategic concept also includes the mention on Russia as being a main and direct threat to Euro-Atlantic security.

Among the Summit decisions there will be the enhancement of the NATO response forces from 40,000 to 300,000 servicemen and the consolidation on a brigade level of the battlegroups of the allies on the Eastern Flank, where there will also be pre-positioned additional quantities of military equipment and materials.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced within the Summit a consolidation of the U.S. military presence and capacities in Spain, Poland, Romania, in the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), in the UK, Germany and Italy.

"We're gonna maintain an additional rotational brigade which is 3,000 fighters and another 2,000 personnel combat team here in Europe, headquartered in Romania," Joe Biden said.

AGERPRES