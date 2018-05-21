ForMin Melescanu: We envisage placing Eastern Partneship among priorities of Romanian EU Presidency

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu said on Tuesday that Romania's efforts next year, during its term at the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, will focus on the optimization and the practical implementation of the goals of EU's overall strategy, in line with political consensus.

"Our efforts will focus on the optimization and the practical implementation of the goals of the EU overall strategy, according to political consensus. In this respect, we will support an ambitious but also pragmatic process capable of ensuring the involvement of EU member states, given that the outcome depends on their willingness to provide the necessary resources and capabilities. (...) We intend to place the Eastern Neighborhood among the top priorities of the Romanian Presidency, particularly taking in consideration that the Eastern Partnership - one of the EU's policies - will be celebrating its 10th anniversary next year. We consider that this is a perfect opportunity to prove that the partnership is in line with its initial promises. In our opinion this framework must be further strengthened to reach its maximum potential for all citizens in all social categories," said the Romanian chief diplomat on the occasion of a debate organized by the National School of Political and Administrative Studies.Melescanu underscored that EU security cannot be limited to the Union member countries alone."The Eastern Partnership pursues exactly creating ways for our partners in the east and south to really benefit from all the measures and initiatives the EU is envisaging. (...) Interest in a strong revised European Neighborhood Policy, and a steady contribution of Romania to this policy will remain one of our priority goals," Melescanu said.According to him, a priority during Romania's Presidency of the Council of the EU will be the process of the Union's enlargement.