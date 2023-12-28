ForMin Odobescu receives the farewell visit of Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Ueda

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, on Thursday received the ambassador of Japan in Bucharest, Hiroshi Ueda, on a farewell visit, on which occasion she presented him with the National Order "Faithful Service" in degree of Grand Cross, awarded by president Klaus Iohannis.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the two high-ranked officials reviewed the excellent state of Romanian-Japanese bilateral relations, established in March 2023 at the Strategic Partnership level, Agerpres informs.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy highlighted the upward trajectory of concrete bilateral cooperation on all levels, as a pragmatic reflection of the impact of the new bilateral strategic partnership.

Also, the Romanian Foreign Minister thanked Ambassador Ueda for the substantial contribution brought to the successful fulfillment of the common objectives of the two countries and evoked the intense activity of the Japanese ambassador during the three years at the head of the Embassy of Japan in Bucharest, the passion and perseverance with which he pursued the achievement of the main objectives of the Romanian-Japanese agenda.Also, both sides mentioned with satisfaction the prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation while discussing the progress made so far, along with the effective cooperation within multilateral organizations.Ambassador Ueda declared himself honoured to received this distinction and expressed his appreciation for the excellent collaboration with the Romanian institutions and assured that he will maintain his commitment to strengthen the good Romanian-Japanese relations, remaining a friend of our country.