ForMin Teodor Melescanu participates in Foreign Affairs Council

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu will attend the Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday.
The main topics on the agenda are recent developments in Iran, Iraq and the Central African Republic. Foreign Affairs ministers will also address issues related to the external component of migration, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a working lunch will be held on the sidelines of the Council, with Nicolae Popescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova as special guest.