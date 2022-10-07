The French translation of the novel called "Zogru" by Doina Rusti, published at Les editions du Typhon (Marseilles), will be presented on October 13, as of 19:00hrs., in the Byzantine Room of the Behague Hotel, the residence of the Embassy of Romania to France, the Litera Publishing House informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

Within the event, organized by the Embassy of Romania in Paris, there will be a discussion on the book, with experts in the literary area and with the Francophone public, which will mainly focus on the mythological sources of the novel, on the Romanian beliefs and legends, in a meeting moderated by journalist and writer Aurelie Julia. Next to Doina Rusti will be the translator of the novel, Florica Courriol, the writer and literary critic, Michel Arouimi, and Efstratia Oktapoda, the professor of comparative literature at the Sorbonne University, Paris IV, France, told Agerpres.

Published for the first time in 2006 by the Polirom Publishing House, the "Zogru" novel enjoyed success, being translated into Spanish, Italian, Hungarian and Bulgarian and awarded with several prizes, including the Romanian Writers' Union/Bucharest Writers' Association Award for the Best Prose in 2006. A new edition of the novel appeared this year at the Litera Publishing House, in the classic literature collection.

Doina Rusti writes novels with a strong social stake, appreciated by literary critics, translated and awarded, the most famous being the following: "The Ghost in the Mill" (2008), "Lizoanca at the age of eleven" (2009), "Zogru" (2006), but also the Phanariot trilogy, made up of "Homeric" (2019), "The Book of Perilous Dishes" (2017) and "The Phanariot Manuscript" (2015). Her latest novel is called "Occult Beds" (2020), followed by the volume of stories "Amorous weirdness in the Phanariot Bucharest" ("Ciudateni amoroas din Bucurestiul fanariot") (2022).

Translated into more than 15 languages, including Chinese, her writings have enjoyed exegesis and laudatory reviews in numerous international publications, among the most recent translations being the second edition of the novel "L'omino rosso" (Rome, 2021), "The Book of Perilous Dishes" (London, 2022), "Zogru" (Marseilles, 2022).

Doina Rusti was also bestowed the Prose Award of the Romanian Writers' Union (2008) and the Romanian Academy's "Ion Creanga" Award (2009).

The writer coordinates the "Contemporary Prose Library" collection of the Litera Publishing House, but she is also a screenwriter and teaches creative writing courses at the University of Bucharest.