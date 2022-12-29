From January 1, pensioners with incomes up to 1,608 RON will benefit from 90 pct compensated medicines

The Government decided, in Wednesday's meeting, that pensioners with incomes up to 1,608 RON (rd 325 euro) should benefit, from January 1, 2023, from 90 pct compensated medicines, the spokesman of the Executive, Dan Carbunaru, said, Agerpres informs.

"Starting from January 1, 2023, the income ceiling increases by 12.5 pct up to which pensioners will be able to benefit from medicines compensated by 90 pct.," meaning that "all pensioners with incomes up to 1,608 RON per month, regardless of whether or not they generate other income, to benefit from medicines compensated at a percentage of 90 pct from sublist B provided for by Government Decision 720/2008," Carbunaru told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.He added that, until now, this limit applied to pensioners who had up to 1,429 RON (rd 288 euro)."Within the Government's social program for 90 pct compensation, between January 2022 and September 2022, according to the data in the relevant ministry's database, there are almost 2 million prescriptions issued for 431,000 Romanian pensioners," the gov't spokesman added.