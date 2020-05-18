Gas imports drop by 6.2 pct in Q1 of 2020, production reduces by 3 pct

Romania imported, in the first three months of 2020, 629,000 tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) in usable natural gas, by 6.2 pct less (41,700 toe) than the similar period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

The internal natural gas production was, in the mentioned period, around 2,052 million toe, being 3 pct (64,300 toe) less than in the January-March 2019 period.

According to the draft of Romania's Energy Strategy, published on the Energy Ministry's website, Romania exploits nearly 400 deposits of oil and natural gas. For another 39 deposits oil agreements for development-exploitation and oil exploitation were signed, with various companies as signers. The majority of these deposits are mature, having an exploitation length of over 25-30 years.

The document also signals that the natural gas production will drop, after reaching a new peak of 132 TWh in 2025, as a result of production in the Black Sea, to 96 TWh in 2030 and 65 TWh in 2050.

The final natural gas consumption will remain constant between 2030 and 2050, at the level of 68 TWh. The maximum level of demand is estimated at around 73 TWh, and the minimum level from 63 TWh in 2030, to 47 TWh in 2050.