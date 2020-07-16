GCS: 1,108 fines in past 24 hours for non-compliance with measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic

In the last 24 hours, police and gendarmes have applied 1,108 contraventional sanctions, amounting to 232,902 lei, as a result of the violation of the provisions of Law No. 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group informs on Thursday.

According to the source, in the last 24 hours, 553 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 1,146 to the green line (0800 800 358), opened specifically to informing citizens.