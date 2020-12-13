GCS: 121 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours

A number of 121 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, the total number of deaths reaching 13,385, informs, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

According to the GCS, in the December 12 (10:00) - December 13 (10:00) interval, 121 deaths (74 men and 47 women) were reported in patients infected with the novel coronavirus admitted in the hospitals in the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Brasov, Botosani, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Galati, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Maramures, Mures, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Vaslui, Valcea and the City of Bucharest.

By age, they are divided as follows: one death in the 30-39 years old category, three deaths in 40-49 years old category, 12 deaths in the 50-59 years old category, 41 death in the 60-69 years old category, 41 deaths in the 70-79 years old category and 23 deaths in the over 80 years old category.The GCS mentions that 117 of the dead were patients that presented comorbidities, four of the deceased having no known comorbidities.