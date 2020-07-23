GCS: 393 persons reconfirmed positive with COVID-19

A number of 393 people were retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Thursday.

"Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 393 people were reconfirmed positive," says GCS.The distribution by counties of these cases is the following:* Alba - 3* Arad - 7* Arges - 35* Bacau - 11* Bihor - 1* Bistrita-Nasaud - 1* Botosani - 3* Braila - 11* Brasov - 27* Buzau - 7* Calarasi - 11* Caras-Severin - 0* Cluj - 20* Constanta - 5* Covasna - 2* Dambovita - 8* Dolj - 6* Galati - 6* Giurgiu - 2* Gorj - 19* Harghita - 8* Hunedoara - 2* Ialomita - 2* Iasi - 7* Maramures - 0* Mehedinti - 13* Mures - 13* Neamt - 6* Olt - 4* Prahova - 19* Salaj - 2* Satu Mare - 0* Sibiu - 5* Suceava - 15* Teleorman - 0* Timis - 13* Tulcea - 2* Valcea - 7* Vaslui - 4* Vrancea - 5* Bucharest - 72* Ilfov - 9According to GCS, following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, 1,112 new cases of infection were registered, these being cases that had not previously had a positive test.