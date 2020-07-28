GCS: 594 persons reconfirmed positive with COVID-19

A number of 594 persons were retested and reconfirmed positive for COVID-19, announced, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

"Distinct from the newly-confirmed cases, following retesting of patients already positive, 594 persons were reconfirmed positive," the GCS mentions.

The distribution by counties of these cases is the following:

* Alba - 0

* Arad - 8

* Arges - 63

* Bacau - 25

* Bihor - 6

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 0

* Botosani - 9

* Brasov - 31

* Braila - 7

* Buzau - 7

* Caras-Severin - 0

* Calarasi - 1

* Cluj - 30

* Constanta - 29

* Covasna - 3

* Dambovita - 14

* Dolj - 10

* Galati - 2

* Giurgiu - 3

* Gorj - 17

* Harghita - 13

* Hunedoara - 1

* Ialomita - 1

* Iasi - 15

* Maramures - 2

* Mehedinti - 1

* Mures - 1

* Neamt - 7

* Olt - 19

* Prahova - 65

* Satu Mare - 2

* Salaj - 6

* Sibiu - 0

* Suceava - 13

* Teleorman - 0

* Timis - 9

* Tulcea - 0

* Vaslui - 30

* Valcea - 6

* Vrancea - 13

* Bucharest - 117

* Ilfov - 8

According to the GCS, following tests conducted at the national level, over the last report, 1,151 new cases of infection were recorded, these being cases that have not had a positive test prior.