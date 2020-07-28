GCS: 594 persons reconfirmed positive with COVID-19

A number of 594 persons were retested and reconfirmed positive for COVID-19, announced, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).
"Distinct from the newly-confirmed cases, following retesting of patients already positive, 594 persons were reconfirmed positive," the GCS mentions.
The distribution by counties of these cases is the following:
* Alba - 0
* Arad - 8
* Arges - 63
* Bacau - 25
* Bihor - 6
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 0
* Botosani - 9
* Brasov - 31
* Braila - 7
* Buzau - 7
* Caras-Severin - 0
* Calarasi - 1
* Cluj - 30
* Constanta - 29
* Covasna - 3
* Dambovita - 14
* Dolj - 10
* Galati - 2
* Giurgiu - 3
* Gorj - 17
* Harghita - 13
* Hunedoara - 1
* Ialomita - 1
* Iasi - 15
* Maramures - 2
* Mehedinti - 1
* Mures - 1
* Neamt - 7
* Olt - 19
* Prahova - 65
* Satu Mare - 2
* Salaj - 6
* Sibiu - 0
* Suceava - 13
* Teleorman - 0
* Timis - 9
* Tulcea - 0
* Vaslui - 30
* Valcea - 6
* Vrancea - 13
* Bucharest - 117
* Ilfov - 8
According to the GCS, following tests conducted at the national level, over the last report, 1,151 new cases of infection were recorded, these being cases that have not had a positive test prior.