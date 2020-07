The total number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 is 7,265, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday.

GCS also says 402 patients are being treated in intensive care units.

On Romania's territory, as many as 3,155 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 6,223 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 18,244 people are in quarantine at home, and 96 are in institutional quarantine.