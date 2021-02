Another 111 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the GCS, it is about 67 men and 44 women.

A total of 106 deaths were reported in patients who experienced comorbidities, two deceased patients did not experience comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for three deceased patients until now.