Another 1,120 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total case count to 44,798, announced on Sunday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

These are cases that hadn't tested positive previouslyOf the people confirmed positive, 25,643 were declared cured and 3,572 were symptomless people who were discharged 10 days after being found positive for the virus.