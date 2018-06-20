stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gendarmes identify aggressor from protests in front of Palace of Parliament

bacalbasa

The Bucharest Gendarmerie announced that the person who committed physical assault at the protests taking place in front of the Palace of Parliament has been identified and taken to the police section for a hearing, with all the necessary legal procedures to be taken.

The person was a 26 years man.
Approximately 100 people protested against the governing coalition, in front of the Palace of Parliament, in the Izvor Park area.
They carry tricolor flags and vuvuzelas and chant: "PSD, the Red Plague!" (PSD - Social Democratic Party - editor's note), "DNA, will come to get ya!" (National Anti-Corruption Directorate), "Resignation!", "Criminals, criminals!", "Parliament of thieves and mobsters!", "United we save Romania!"
They also spread banners on the green space with messages such as: "Referendum,", "Resignation," "Court of Corrupts in Romania."
An incident occurred earlier during the manifestation when several protesters booed Deputy (from the Social Democratic Party) Nicolae Bacalbasa, who was passing through the Izvor Park. The MP was escorted by the gendarmes to the Izvor subway station.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.