Gendarmes identify aggressor from protests in front of Palace of Parliament

The Bucharest Gendarmerie announced that the person who committed physical assault at the protests taking place in front of the Palace of Parliament has been identified and taken to the police section for a hearing, with all the necessary legal procedures to be taken.

Approximately 100 people protested against the governing coalition, in front of the Palace of Parliament, in the Izvor Park area.They carry tricolor flags and vuvuzelas and chant: "PSD, the Red Plague!" (PSD - Social Democratic Party - editor's note), "DNA, will come to get ya!" (National Anti-Corruption Directorate), "Resignation!", "Criminals, criminals!", "Parliament of thieves and mobsters!", "United we save Romania!"They also spread banners on the green space with messages such as: "Referendum,", "Resignation," "Court of Corrupts in Romania."An incident occurred earlier during the manifestation when several protesters booed Deputy (from the Social Democratic Party) Nicolae Bacalbasa, who was passing through the Izvor Park. The MP was escorted by the gendarmes to the Izvor subway station.