George Enescu Memorial House in Liveni to be restored under cross-border project

The George Enescu Memorial House in Liveni will be restored under a cross-border project developed jointly by the Botosani County Museum and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Research of the Republic of Moldova, informs a press release sent on Monday, by the cultural institution in northern Botosani.

According to the quoted source, the launch of the "History and Music - Values that Bring us Together" project took place at the end of last week, at the Orheiul Vechi Cultural-Natural Reserve complex in the Republic of Moldova.

"The general objective of the project aims to increase the economic development and tourist potential of the eligible cross-border area through joint investments in the conservation and restoration of the cultural and historical heritage of the Orheiul Vechi Cultural-Natural Reserve" and the George Enescu Memorial House in Liveni, as well as through promotional activities and joint cultural events held by the beneficiary partners," the press release states.

The specific objectives of the project include the restoration of the George Enescu Memorial House in Liveni, the improvement of the historical museum complex Orheiul Vechi through the restoration of three traditional peasant houses from the villages of Butuceni and Morovaia, the promotion, development and valorization of the cultural and historical heritage of the two sites through a joint promotion strategy, two virtual tourist guides, two thematic cultural events, two promotion conferences and a joint history and music tour of Orheiul Vechi - Liveni.

The project, financed by the European Union through the Joint Operational Programme Romania - the Republic of Moldova 2014-2020, has a total budget of 1,365,749 euros. The contribution of the European Union represents 90%, i.e. 1,229,174 euros, of which 424,187 euros will go to the Botosani County Museum, and the co-financing intended for the County Museum of History represents 10% of the project amount, respectively 47,131.89 euros.AGERPRES