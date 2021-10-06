George Simion: If Iohannis extends interim period, we will initiate suspension proceedings

AUR will initiate the procedures for the suspension from office of President Klaus Iohannis in case there is no proposal for prime minister next week and if the head of state intends to extend "Mr. Citu's reign", which was taken down by Parliament, party co-chair George Simion said on Wednesday.

"When Klaus Iohannis, next week, does not appoint a prime minister following the consultations he must have with the parties, if he prolongs the interim period, we will act accordingly. (...) If he intends to postpone this interim Government, to prolong the reign of Mr. Citu, who was dismissed by the Parliament, we will initiate the suspension procedures", said Simion at the Palace of the Parliament.

He recalled that, according to the Constitution, a third of parliamentarians can initiate the suspension of the country's president.