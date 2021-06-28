Georgia's Chief of Defence Matiashvili visiting Romania

Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Romania's Chief of Defence Daniel Petrescu on Monday welcomed Georgia's Chief of Staff Giorgi Matiashvili at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (MApN).

The Georgian military official is visiting Romania through Tuesday at the invitation Petrescu.

In their conversations, the three officials underscored the importance of the Romanian-Georgian military relationships and the progress made by Georgia with implementing security and defence reforms.According to MApN, Ciuca voiced openness to better co-operation for increasing security in the Black Sea region and reiterated his support for Georgia's Euro-Atlantic projects."Intensifying dialogue between NATO and Georgia is a key element in the Black Sea area, which is still characterised by complex developments," Ciuca is quoted as saying.Ciuca reassured the Georgian side that "Romania will continue to support the process of reforming Georgia's defence system, sharing its experince gained in the process of joining NATO."According to MApN, the discussions between the chiefs of defence focused on improving collaboration by continuing to participate in the annual exercises organised in Georgia (Agile Spirit) and Romania (Platinum Eagle), co-operation within the Integrated Multinational Logistics Unit (IEL-MLU) and the access of the Georgian military to the training programmes provided by the Armed Forces Training Centres and the university education units of the Romanian Army."Bilateral co-operation inside NATO remains a constant and solid milestone for strengthening the partnership between the two armies, as well as for improving the regional security climate," said Petrescu.Part of the Georgian Chief of Defence visit to Romania were calls on the Headquarters Multinational Division South East and the Directorate General of Armaments.