German side to pay medical care for over 200 Romanians in Birkenfeld infected with SARS-CoV-2

The over 200 Romanian employees of a slaughterhouse in Birkenfeld, near the German city of Pforzheim, confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus have medical insurance, and the German side will pay for their quarantine, possibly hospitalization, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

The MAE also transmits that, according to the German authorities, out of the total number of 1,100 employees of the slaughterhouse, 500 are Romanian citizens. At this time, as a result of testing all employees, there are data confirming the SARS-CoV-2 infection of 250 people. The MAE stated in a release issued on Tuesday that over 200 of them are Romanians.

Those confirmed to be infected were housed in three quarantine areas near the city, in accordance with applicable local regulations.

"The evolution of the health of the contaminated persons is constantly monitored by the local public health office, and the quarantine centers are constantly monitored by a security service. Also, the German authorities have confirmed that all employees have medical insurance, and any quarantine / hospitalization expenses will be covered by the German side," the Romanian ministry points out.

At the same time, with regard to the applicable social benefits, according to the German legal provisions, the employees are paid during the quarantine or hospitalization period. This information was also confirmed by the direct employers of the Romanian workers, respectively the companies subcontracted by the German slaughterhouse.