Gloria 2018 Bistrita scores a new victory at Busan Cup International Friendly Women Club Handball

Federatia Romana de Handbal
handbal

Romania's CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita women's handball team defeated Russia's Zvezda Zvenigorod with a score of 26-23 (10-8), on Friday, in a match at Busan Cup International Friendly Women Club Handball Tournament 2019, according to the club's Facebook page. 

The goals of the team that won the bronze medal in the last edition of the Nation League were scored by Szilvia Szabo 6, Nicoleta Dinca 4, Laura Pristavita 4, Diana Ilina 4, Natalia Vasilevskaia 2, Andra Moroianu 2, Valentina Ardean Elisei 1, Daniela Todor 1, Stefania Laza 1, Mariana Costa 1. Goalkeeper Darly De Paula managed 13 interventions. 

CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita was defeated by Angola on Tuesday with a score of 28-20, but defeated on Wednesday Danish team Ringkobing Handbold, with a score of 32-22. 

The host team and Australia's national team are also participating in the Busan Cup International Friendly Women Club Handball Tournament 2019.

