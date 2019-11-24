Gorghiu: I voted for a normal Romania

Liberal Deputy Chair of the Senate Alina Gorghiu stated she voted in the second round of the presidential election for the "normal Romania" project.

"I voted today for the single clear project presented by a candidate, I voted for the single rational solution a Romanian citizen could vote for today. I voted for a normal Romania and I am certain that the result at the end of this day of November 24 will relax all of us, in the sense that we will know Romania is in good hands. I am positive that everybody will see the horizon line where it should be and where every one of us wants it to be, meaning that we will have a Romania that is well integrated in Europe, with a pro-European destiny, which will not feel nervous every time when it's leaded by unfit people," Alina Gorghiu told AGERPRES.The PNL (National Liberal Party) Senator exercised her right to vote at the 33rd polling station at the University of Agricultural Sciences.