Gov't securities' issues to continue in September

The Romanian citizens aged over 18 years could start as of Monday, 16 September, to subscribe to new issues of government securities exclusively dedicated to the population under the Tezaur (Treasury) programme, due at 1, 2, and 3 years and annual interest rates of 3.5pct, 4pct and 4.5pct, respectively, the Public Finance Ministry (MFP) informs, bringing to mind that the related incomes are non-taxable.

The gov't securities could be bought from 16 to 30 September 2019."I want to grant each Romanian citizen the chance to directly participate in the Romanian economy and its growth, at minimum risks, yet at maximum benefits. The gov't securities' issue for the population is the way the MFP invites the Romanians be active in supporting the Romanian economy and benefit directly the dividends, following the progress our country is doing. I promised each and every Romanian an opportune tool to the package with the possibility to invest in Romania. I thank them for their confidence and I guarantee them that they did the best choice," the Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said.The gov't securities are worth 1 RON in dematerialised shape. The interest is paid at the deadlines set out in the issue prospectus. The state securities issued in the Tezaur programme are transferable and could be refunded beforehand.