Government debt drops to 47.2pct of GDP, in December 2022

In December 2022, the public administration debt (government debt) increased to 667.308 billion lei, compared to 654.545 billion lei in the previous month and 577.522 billion lei at the end of 2021, according to data published by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

As a percentage of the GDP, the government debt fell, however, to 47.2pct, from 48.3pct in November and 48.9pct in 2021.

In the last month of last year, the medium and long-term debt increased to 628.199 billion lei, from 623.841 billion lei in November, and the short-term debt rose to 39.109 billion lei, from 30.703 billion lei in the previous month.

The largest part of this debt, namely 535.736 billion lei, was represented by state securities. Loans amounted to 116.696 billion lei.

The debt in EUR amounted to 302.899 billion lei equivalent, that in the national currency to 306.752 billion lei, and the debt in USD to 56.359 billion lei equivalent.

The debt of the central public administration, at the end of December 2022, stood at 648.371 billion lei, up from 636.94 billion lei in November, of which 609.289 billion lei in the medium and long term. Most of the debt of the central administration was contracted in EUR (298.285 billion lei, equivalent) and in lei (292.431 billion lei).

The debt of the local public administration increased to 18.937 billion lei, from 17.604 billion lei in November 2022, of which 18.910 billion lei in the medium and long term.

The internal debt of the public administration was 335.758 billion lei (23.8% of the GDP), in December 2022, of which 322.968 billion lei representing the debt of the central administration and 13.69 billion lei the debt of the local administration.

According to the Ministry of Finance data, the external debt of the public administration was 331.55 billion lei (23.5pct of the GDP), of which 326.303 billion lei was the external debt of the central public administration and 5.25 billion lei was the external debt of the local public administration. AGERPRES