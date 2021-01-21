Government debt reaches 44.4 pct of GDP at the end of November 2020

Public administration debt (government debt) totaled, at the end of November last year, 463.963 billion lei, respectively 44.4% of GDP, compared to 373.6 billion lei (35.3% of GDP) at the end of 2019, according to data centralized by the Ministry of Finance, as reported by AGERPRES.

Of this, the amount of 16.42 billion lei represents the short-term debt, and the rest indicates the medium and long-term debt.

Most of this debt, respectively 398.662 billion lei, was constituted by government securities.

The debt of the central public administration amounted to 448.7 billion lei, of which 432.3 billion lei in the medium and long term, for the most part in lei (219.044 billion lei) and in euros (186.7 billion lei, equivalent).

The debt of the local public administration amounted to 15.263 billion lei, of which 15.236 billion lei in the medium and long term.

According to the Finance Ministry data, the external debt of the public administration was 228.911 billion lei (21.9% of GDP), of which 224.53 billion lei that of the central public administration and 4.381 billion lei of the local public administration, and almost entirely (228.832 billion lei) was medium and long term.