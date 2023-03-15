Government decides to sideline 660 MW of lignite-based electricity generation capacity for 3 years

The Government has decided to sideline 660 MW of lignite-based electricity generation capacity for a period of three years or even to decommission it, starting in June 2023, in order to clarify some of Romania's commitments under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) relating to the energy market reform, through an emergency ordinance adopted on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Executive, the amendments to Emergency Ordinance (OUG) no. 108/2022 on the decarbonisation of the energy sector, with the subsequent amendments, approved by Law no. 334/2022, with the subsequently amendments, and supplements, will sideline or decommission 660 MW of lignite-based electricity generation capacity.

"These are to be sidelined for a period of 3 years or even decommissioned, starting with June 2023. The sidelining is carried out on the basis of a conservation plan drawn up by the economic operator and approved by the relevant ministry," the press release said.

The cited source states that these are the amendments requested by the European partners for the entry into force of the law on decarbonisation that provides for the adoption of the timetable for phasing out coal/lignite, a commitment undertaken through the reform of the electricity market.

The Government specifies that these amendments to the legal provisions are made at the request of the European Commission in order to close the second request for payment under the PNRR.AGERPRES