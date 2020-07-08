Government: PM supports investments from European money for processing and distributing agricultural products

Prime Minister Orban emphasized, on Wednesday, during discussions held at the Victoria Governmental Palace with representatives of the food industry and supermarkets, that he supports investments from European funds in the processing and distribution of agricultural products activity and encourages the promotion of Romanian products.

According to a post on the Government's Facebook page, during the meeting that the head of the Executive and Secretary of State in the Agriculture Ministry Aurel Simion had with the representatives of the Romanian Employers' Association from the Milling, Bakery and Flour Products Industry - ROMPAN, the Romanian Food Industry Employers' Association Federation - ROMALIMENTA, as well as supermarket representatives, there was a review of the challenges the food industry sector is facing against the backdrop of the drought and the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Prime Minister Ludovic Orban showed openness towards the proposals presented in support of the milling-bakery sector, namely guaranteeing some credits in view of ensuring the necessary wheat for the current year, the discussing of a support scheme for the export of processed products, as well as the establishment of a protocol regarding the separation of control tasks of the Agriculture Ministry, the ANSVSA [National Veterinary Health and Food Safety Authority], ANPC [National Consumer Protection Authority] and the Health Ministry," the Executive informed.

The representatives of the food industry emphasized the need for an "open," "regulated," and "constant" dialogue with the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as for consultations in regards to the quality schemes which will be notified to Brussels.

"The organization of a new session for project submissions for European funds in this sector was discussed," according to the Government.

Furthermore, the importance of maintaining legislative predictability and decisional transparency was underlined.

"In this context, the representatives of supermarkets referred to Law 28/2020 which regulates the activity of food retailers, namely to the elaboration of methodological norms for this law," the Government also said.