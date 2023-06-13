Government rotation/Kelemen Hunor: We did not manage to reach consensus, there are not many chances.

The president of UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, declared on Tuesday that no consensus was reached during the negotiations with PSD and PNL in order to form the future government, told Agerpres.

He did not rule out the hypothesis of a solution, but he also appreciated that there are not many chances in this sense.

"At this moment, here, things certainly stop, because we simply did not manage to reach a consensus. I regret it enormously. I showed, beyond seriousness, beyond professionalism, beyond responsibility and the necessary flexibility, one cannot impose things. Of course, until the lists and the governing program are sent to the Parliament, we cannot say that this stage between the three parties in the coalition is closed, but there are not many chances. Until tomorrow morning, for sure, many things can happen. We have made all possible efforts and have shown openness and flexibility throughout the discussions and negotiations. We will see what will happen further and in the days to come, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, we will make statements and inform you", Kelemen Hunor pointed out, in a press statement held at the Parliament Palace.

UDMR decided to be more flexible and receive the Ministries of Energy and the Environment, but if this offer does not materialize, another one will not be accepted, the leader of the UDMR deputies, Csoma Botond, said on Tuesday.