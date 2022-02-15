Government to approve, in Wednesday's meeting, new budget measures to support SMEs

The government is expected to approve, in Wednesday's meeting, an emergency ordinance to establish budgetary measures in order to support the small and medium enterprises sector.

"This ordinance will ensure the access of companies severely affected by the current economic situation to a new financing instrument, with a direct positive impact on their operational capacity, consisting in resuming activity in a consumer market severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. In addition, the de minimis aid scheme that will underpin the implementation of the new financing program will fall into the category of support measures provided for in the Communication from the Commission Temporary Framework for State aid measures to support the economy in the context of the current COVID-19 epidemic (2020 / C 91 I / 01), published in the Official Journal of the European Union C 091I of 20.03.2020, with subsequent amendments and completions. Consequently, the amounts accumulated in the transit account opened with CEC Bank SA under "The Romanian - Swiss for SMEs Programme", stemming from the repayment of loans by SME beneficiaries, could thus be used for supporting the growth of the SME sector in Romania by stimulating the continuation and sustainable development of the current activities of the economic operators and, implicitly, for overcoming the economic and social difficulties generated by the coronavirus epidemic," reads the projects' grounding note.

Another draft emergency ordinance submitted for adoption in the Government aims at amending and supplementing Law no. 346/2004 on stimulating the establishment and development of small and medium enterprises.

Also through an emergency ordinance, the Executive will amend and complete OUG no. 130/2020 on some measures for providing financial support from non-reimbursable external funds, related to the Competitiveness Operational Programme 2014-2020, in the context of the crisis caused by COVID-19, as well as other measures in the field of European funds.

Two draft government decisions will also be approved, which will establish the responsibilities, organization, and functioning of the National Authority for the Protection of Child Rights and Adoption (NAPCRA) as well as the National Authority for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Agerpres.ro informs.

By another decision, the Executive will approve the initiation of the expropriation procedures of all privately owned buildings located on the additional site, which are part of the expropriation corridor of the public utility work of national interest "Bucharest ring road km 0 + 000 -100+ 900", South Belt Sector km 52 + 770 - km 100 + 900.

Another draft decision to be adopted by the Government aims at approving the technical-economic indicators of the investment objective "Extension of the berths of piers 10 and 12 in the Midia area, including consolidations behind the berths".

The agenda of the Executive meeting also includes a draft decision approving the main features and technical-economic indicators related to the investment objective "INFRAMETEO Project - Modernization of the monitoring and warning infrastructure for severe hydro-meteorological phenomena in order to ensure the protection of life and property."

A memorandum on measures to implement government guarantee programmes included in the 2021-2024 Government Programme is to be approved at the same meeting.

The memorandum proposes the initiation of a draft emergency ordinance through which to adopt several programmes designed to support SMEs and other categories of entrepreneurs: SME PROD, RURAL INVEST, GARANT CONSTRUCT, INNOVATION.