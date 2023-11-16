Gov't approves Romanian Code of Sustainability

The methodology for sustainability reporting - the Romanian Sustainability Code (CRS Methodology) was approved by the Government on Thursday, by decision.

According to a press release of the Executive, the development and operationalization of the Romanian Sustainability Code aims to increase the number of entities that publish non-financial statements or sustainability reports.

It also ensures the transparency, consistency and comparability of non-financial information regarding sustainability.

The adopted normative act provides for sustainability reporting, voluntarily, by entities with over 500 employees; entities with over 250 employees (which will fall under the scope of the European CSRD Directive for the financial year 2025); any entity that wants to publish information about sustainability activities.

The Romanian Sustainability Code and the reporting platform were created within the "Sustainable Romania" project, coordinated by the Department for Sustainable Development and co-financed by the European Social Fund through the Administrative Capacity Operational Programme 2014-2020.