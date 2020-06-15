Gov't to convene on Tuesday in a meeting to approve extension of state of alert (sources)

The Government convenes on Tuesday in a meeting to approve the extension of the state of alert, governmental sources told AGERPRES.

Regarding this topic, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in an interview at B1 TV private television station on Sunday, that the decision to extend the state of alert is not "a political decision," but one based on some assessments."The decision to extend the state of alert, I reiterate, is not a political decision, it is a decision based on assessments, analysis, which are made by specialists, epidemiologists who believe that the extension by 30 days of the state of alert is indispensable, because the state of alert provides all those tools one can need to enforce the rules," Orban said at B1 TV private broadcaster.When asked what happens if the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which has the majority in Parliament, votes against the extension of the state of alert, the Executive head said: "it means there will no longer be a state of alert."Furthermore, he mentioned that "in general, almost every activity unfolding in enclosed spaces and which entails the presence of a higher number of people and a longer time" remains closed. In this category also included are indoor religious services, indoor performances and indoor seating in restaurants.The draft law regarding the extension of the state of alert isn't included on the agenda of the Government meeting, published on the Secretariat-General of the Government (SGG) website.Included on the Gov't meeting agenda is, among others, a memorandum regarding the approval of the signing of the Agreement between Romania's Government and the Government of the Republic of Serbia regarding cooperation in the areas of education, science, culture, media, youth and sport.Moreover, the Executive will also pass a bill amending and supplementing Law No.212/2015 regarding the management of vehicles and decommissioned vehicles, which aims to bring the national framework in line with the relevant European Directives.