Gov't working on co-funding mechanism for public administration projects

Minister of European Investment and Projects Marcel Bolos said on Thursday in Ploiesti that the problem of co-funding projects that the local administrations run on European funds should be solved, adding that work is being done on a co-funding mechanism.

"It is important to move forward with the projects and to solve the problem of co-funding, which probably appears more and more as a discussion under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), but also in this area of the cohesion policy. We are working on a mechanism for co-funding that hopefully we can present it to you as soon as possible, because, indeed, the ordinance with the loans from the State Treasury has appeared, but for consistent, serious projects (...) they are not enough," Bolos told a meeting with mayors.

He mentioned the problem of bewildering values in the case of co-funding, told Agerpres.

"We will have to solve the problem of co-funding, because this co-funding generated by PNRR and the cost standards appear; we still have co-funding under PNRR, but you know what crazy values we have; our predecessors knew what they put there and what they signed for and how the documents are presented in Brussels. But we have to solve the co-funding mechanisms, which will happen soon," added Bolos.