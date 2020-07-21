Grain exports worth almost one billion euros in first four months of 2020

Romania exported, in the first four months of 2020, cereals in the amount of 988.7 million euros, by 38.8% more compared to the similar period of the previous year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

On the other hand, cereal imports amounted to 236.8 million euros (plus 48.3%), resulting in a surplus of almost 752 million euros.

Exports of wheat and meslin totaled 395.834 million euros, representing 40% of total exports of cereals, and those of corn to 526.941 million euros (53.3% of the total).

Cereals worth 235.9 million euros were exported to the countries of the European Union during the mentioned period. The main destinations were Spain (37.1 million euros), France (36.6 million euros) and Italy (31.8 million euros).

As for imports from EU countries, they totaled 221.1 million euros and came mainly from Hungary (cereal imports of 107.7 million euros), Bulgaria (58.2 million euros) and France (31 million euros).