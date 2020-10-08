Greenpeace: Romanian authorities have to work after EP vote on Climate Law

Romania will have to fundamentally change its strategies regarding the energy sector, transportation and other domains that influence its carbon footprint, after the European Parliament voted, on October 7, the Climate Law, which can transform Europe into the first continent that is neutral from an emissions standpoint, Greenpeace representatives say, in a release sent, on Thursday, to AGERPRES.

In this context, environment activists claim that, if the efficient plans to combat the effects of the climate change were delayed, the decision of the European Parliament will force Romania to make fundamental changes.

"The Romanian authorities are forced to work. The reduction by 60 pct of emissions and reaching climate neutrality by 2050 means giving up as fast as possible coal and other fossil fuels, such as gas, it means massive investments in technology and infrastructure for green and accessible energy, it means the democratization of energy consumption and support for prosumers, it means protecting biodiversity, preservation and expansion of forests. It means a green and equitable energy transition, where regions with energy intensive sectors are not left to fate, but are supported for durable development. It means stopping subsidies for fossil fuels," says Vlad Catuna, campaign coordinator for Climate and Energy with Greenpeace.

Thus, Romania needs to revise its National Integrated Plan for Energy and Climate Change (PNIESC), the National Energy Strategy and work on a new National Strategy regarding climate changes, including to give attributions to public servants with public institutions. Furthermore, Romania will have to launch strategies to renounce coal and to install new capacities for renewable energy.

"The vote in the European Parliament to reduce greenhouse gases by 60 pct will have a powerful impact also on the transport sector in Romania, in the sense that the state must prioritize the creation of public transport networks based on renewable energy, to urgently modernize the current rail infrastructure, to improve and expand rapidly the infrastructure for bicycles and pedestrians, to encourage the expansion of micro-mobility services. It's urgent for cities in Romania to implement road restrictions such as reduced emissions areas or areas closed to road traffic. Furthermore, Romania must legislate the acceleration of the process to renounce diesel and gas cars and support the construction of charging stations for electric vehicles," said Alin Tanase, campaign coordinator for Transport and Air Quality with Greenpeace.

According to the environmental organization, only 14 Romanian MEPs have voted to reduce emissions by 60 pct, while 15 voted against, 3 abstained, and one was absent.

In the October 1-2 period, Greenpeace Romania organized a 33-hour marathon, by which the activists requested the 33 Romanian MEPs vote for a Climate Law that would maintain global warming around the target of 1.5 degrees Celsius. At the end of the marathon, over 3,000 citizens signed the petition that requested MEPs vote ambitious targets as part of this normative act.