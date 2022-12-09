Head of Cyber Security Authority: A cyber incident costs an average company around 750,000 RON

The cost of a cyber incident that an average organization in Romania pays is approximately 750,000 RON, Dan Cimpean, the director general of the National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC), in a specialized debate, told Agerpres.

"The number of incidents and ransomware attacks increased year on year, somewhere around 30% (...) There are organizations that had encrypted data, paid the reward, and we, the Directorate, recommend not to do this thing, because it encourages the phenomenon and stimulates this criminal activity. A data backup is obviously much faster and much simpler and much less expensive to return to normal activity. In addition to ransomware, we still have risks related to telecommuting for users. (...) The estimate we made at the Directorate was that a cyber incident for a medium-sized organization in Romania reaches a cost somewhere around 750,000 lei, approximately 150,000 euros. Cost to restore data, to clean the entire network, systems and so on...," stated Cimpean.

In the opinion of the head of the DNSC, the increase in the number of cyber attacks was determined by the accelerated digital transformation caused by the transition to the telework system.